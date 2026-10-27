Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Q3 Results; Expects Up To $6M From ARPA-H-Funded Consortium

(RTTNews) - Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT) reported third quarter 2026 financial results and announced progress in its proteomics platform development, including participation in a four-year research consortium funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.2 million, primarily from grant revenue related to The Michael J. Fox Foundation and services provided through the Iterative Mapping Early Access Program. The company reported no revenue in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses increased 10% to $16.9 million from $15.5 million in the same period last year, mainly due to higher laboratory and professional services costs and increased salaries and related benefits.

Net loss widened to $15.6 million from $13.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of September 30, 2026, Nautilus held $114.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

Research and Development Progress

During the quarter, Nautilus published a peer-reviewed paper in Nature Methods demonstrating how its Iterative Mapping technology can reveal proteoforms, or distinct forms of proteins, that may help identify disease biomarkers and drug targets.

The company also presented early data on oncology proteoform assays, including AKT1, at World HUPO 2026.

The results showed a performance profile consistent with its Tau assay, supporting the potential use of its platform across additional protein targets.

Nautilus continues to advance its proteoform assay pipeline, with approximately 20 assays planned by mid-2028.

ARPA-H-Funded SEEDS Consortium

Separately, Nautilus announced its participation in SEEDS, a four-year, multi-center research consortium awarded up to $51.7 million by ARPA-H.

Nautilus expects to receive up to $6 million over the program's duration to use its Voyager Platform to measure proteoforms associated with Alzheimer's disease and Ewing sarcoma.

The consortium aims to understand how proteins misfold and contribute to disease, with the goal of developing new approaches for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Nautilus' work will initially focus on tau, a protein associated with Alzheimer's disease, and EWS::FLI1, a protein implicated in Ewing sarcoma.

The resulting data are expected to support AI models that predict how proteoforms contribute to protein aggregation.

Nautilus expects to make its Voyager instrument available in mid-2027.

Currently, NAUT is trading at $2.52, up 3.28%.