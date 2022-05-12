Nauto Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto® , a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, is honored to announce its selection to the 2022 Forbes AI 50 for North America. The list recognizes standout privately-held companies making the most advanced and impactful uses of artificial technology.

This year, Forbes evaluated hundreds of submissions and recognized Nauto for its intelligent driver safety system that helps drivers avoid collisions and injuries by assessing road, maneuver and driving risks like distraction and drowsiness.

"We are incredibly proud to be named to the Forbes AI 50 list," said Stefan Heck, CEO and Founder of Nauto. "Nauto is helping to solve one of the top causes of harm and risk today with in-vehicle alerts that may give drivers extra time to help prevent collisions. The extremely high accuracy and trustworthiness of our in-vehicle warning and driver support system can help eliminate half to two thirds of the collisions we see on roads today."

Nauto's advanced AI technology tracks and analyzes risk in real-time, and when it detects risks provides preventative warnings and feedback that can give drivers extra time to respond or avoid a risk. AI allows Nauto to ensure drivers return home safely at night without the privacy intrusions of typical video telematics systems that rely on video recording or supervisor interventions.

Nauto's tech is trained on more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles, ensuring timely and precise alerting while avoiding false alerts which can cause driver frustration and reduce overall effectiveness of in-cabin safety systems. Nauto's in-vehicle alerts and AI-informed driver coaching now addresses over 90 percent of weighted collision risk factors as identified by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

To learn more about Nauto, please visit: https://www.nauto.com/partners

About Nauto

Nauto is a leading provider of innovative advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology that improves the safety of commercial fleets today and the various levels of autonomous vehicles of tomorrow. Nauto's solutions combine predictive-AI technology, data science, and more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to help predict and prevent collisions before they occur. This unique approach can improve driver performance and help reduce collision loss, providing rapid ROI while mitigating risk factors of greatest impact. Trusted by nearly 800 fleets worldwide, Nauto helps customers reduce up to 80% of collisions with predictive driver alerts.

