NAV Announcement

23.02.2023 13:45:00
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
Introduction
This announcement contains unaudited information. The audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 are expected to be released in March 2023. The final audited net asset value ("NAV”) may differ from this unaudited NAV.
Net asset value
The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value ("NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2022 was £104.0 million or 20.95 pence per share (30 September 2022 (ex-div): 21.33 pence per share).
Fundraising update
In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 dated 10 October 2022, the Company intends to allot shares on 24 February 2023 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
23 February 2023
