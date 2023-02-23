Crown Place VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

NAV Announcement

The Board of Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value ("NAV”) of the Company as at 31 December 2022 was £85.3 million or 31.79 pence per share (30 September 2022 (ex-div): 32.93 pence per share).

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2022 is expected to be announced in March 2023.

Fundraising update

In relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 dated 10 October 2022, the Company intends to allot shares on 24 February 2023 based upon the latest published NAV in accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

23 February 2023