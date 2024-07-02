Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

NAV announcement and Portfolio company update

Introduction

This announcement contains unaudited information for Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”).

Unaudited 31 March 2024 Net asset value

The Board announces that the unaudited net asset value ("NAV”) of the Company as at 31 March 2024 was £140.6 million or 125.77 pence per share (31 December 2023 (ex-div): 120.61 pence per share).

The Company expects to publish its audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 later in July 2024. The final audited NAV may differ from this unaudited NAV.

Portfolio company update

On 24 April 2024, it was announced that KnowBe4 had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Egress Software Technologies, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

We are pleased to announce that this agreement has now been finalised, and the acquisition process has completed. The sale of Egress returned over 7 times cost.

The impact on the Company’s NAV is an uplift of 4.33 pence per share (3.44%) to its 31 March 2024 unaudited NAV.

NAV update for 2 July 2024

After adjusting for the portfolio company update above, the effective unaudited NAV of the Company is now 130.10 pence per share. This revised unaudited NAV only reflects an adjustment in respect of the portfolio interest referred to above, and does not reflect a revaluation of the entire portfolio.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

2 July 2024