16.03.2022 00:49:00
NAV MEMO
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KFA") announces the net asset value per share (NAV) of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) as of March 14, 2022 was $29.17. This value differs from the originally posted NAV of $28.61.
This was a result of a NAV dissemination issue.
For more information about the Funds available in the US, visit: https://kraneshares.com/.Important Notes
Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Risk Disclosures:
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nav-memo-301503556.html
SOURCE Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
