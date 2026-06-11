Navan Q1 Loss Narrows As Revenue Accelerates, Lifts FY27 Outlook; Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - Shares of Navan, Inc. (NAVN) were climbing around 17 percent in the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, after the business travel and expense platform raised fiscal 2026 outlook, after reporting sharply narrower first-quarter net loss as revenue growth accelerated on stronger travel bookings.

Net loss for the quarter ended April 30 narrowed to $20.51 million, from a loss of $61.26 million a year earlier. Net loss per share was $0.08, compared with a loss of $1.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, loss from operations widened to $18.11 million from loss of $15.89 million in the prior year, due to growth in operating expenses.

Quarterly revenue rose 40 percent to $220.23 million from $157.46 million last year.

Gross Booking Volume grew 50 percent year-over-year to $3.1 billion in the quarter.

"Navan kicked off fiscal 2027 with an outstanding first quarter, driven by accelerating growth across the business and a 50 percent year-over-year increase in Gross Booking Volume. With a strong balance sheet and accelerating momentum across the business, we are raising both our FY'27 revenue and non-GAAP operating profit outlook," Chief Executive Officer Ariel Cohen said.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Navan said it expects total revenue in the range of $219 million to $221 million, representing year-over-year growth of 28 percent at the midpoint.

Adjusted income from operations is expected to be $13.5 million to $14.5 million, with adjusted operating margin of 6 percent at the midpoint

Further ahead, for full year 2027, Navan now expects total revenue to grow 30 percent at the midpoint to a range of $907 million to $913 million. The company previously expected revenue in the range of $866 million to $874 million, representing year-over-year growth of 24 percent at the midpoint.

Adjusted income from operations is now expected in the range of $76 million to $80 million, with a margin of 9 percent at the midpoint. Navan previously expected adjusted income in the range of $58 million to $62 million and margin of 7 percent at the midpoint.

In pre market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Navan were up 16.29 percent, changing hands at $24.27, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.92 percent higher.

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