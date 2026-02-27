Nava a Aktie
WKN DE: A41MYP / ISIN: US6391931010
27.02.2026 01:15:42
Navan Stock Down 60% From $25 IPO, but This $274 Million Stake Signals Conviction
On February 17, 2026, Greenoaks Capital Partners disclosed a new position in Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN), acquiring 16,047,328 shares during the fourth quarter.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Greenoaks Capital Partners initiated a new position in Navan, purchasing 16,047,328 shares. At quarter-end, the stake was valued at $274.09 million, with the entire net position change attributable to this new investment and market price activity.Navan, Inc. is a technology company specializing in software solutions that simplify and automate the corporate travel and expense lifecycle. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the company delivers integrated tools designed to enhance operational efficiency for enterprise customers. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Navan aims to provide a competitive edge to organizations managing complex travel and expense needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
