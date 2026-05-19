NAVER Reviews Options To Strengthen Business Competitiveness

(RTTNews) - NAVER Corporation (035420.KS) issued an explanation on rumors or media reports regarding formation of a consortium for the acquisition of Baemin or Woowa Brothers by the company. The company said it is currently reviewing various options to strengthen its business competitiveness; however, no specific decision has been made. NAVER will re-disclose at the time when specific details are confirmed, or within one month.

NAVER noted that the disclosure is issued in response to the article published by Seoul Economic Daily on May 19, 2026, titled, "Uber and NAVER to Acquire Baemin for KRW 8 Trillion."

Shares of NAVER are trading at 1,98,300 Korean won, down 0.85%.