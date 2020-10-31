(NAVI) ALERT: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation of Navient Corporation; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson &Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state law by Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) ("Navient" or the "Company") and certain of its officers. Navient provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels.

On October 21, 2020, New Jersey Attorney General sued Navient in Superior Court in Essex County. The Attorney General's complaint alleges that Navient "engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers' student loans." The suit also states that Navient has violated New Jersey's consumer protection laws. Following this news, Navient's stock price fell sharply.

