Naviance Launches Course Planner for Students, Aligning Coursework with Career Pathways

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobsons, the education technology leader behind Naviance, announced at the National Conference on Education the recent launch of a new Naviance Course Planner, created to give students ownership over their course plans and align them to career interests and graduation requirements. With over 13 million students in 13,000 schools across the United States using its technology, Naviance is the most widely adopted college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) platform in the country.

The new Naviance Course Planner was designed to help school districts meet state mandates and fulfill Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) requirements. ILPs are implemented in 43 states (including California), with 34 of those states mandating use for all students. With Naviance Course Planner, students will develop individual graduation plans based on their school or district's course catalog. The solution enables students to connect course work to their graduation requirements, postsecondary goals and desired career pathway.

"Studies show that only 26% of high school seniors have foundational work readiness skills – students need to know that their efforts today will positively impact their goals for tomorrow," said Monica Morrell, general manager of Naviance. "By giving students the tools to align their coursework with their chosen career pathway, Naviance Course Planner will help lay the groundwork for future success."

At a time when labor force participation for young adults has declined to 71%, its lowest level in almost 50 years, Naviance Course Planner will help young adults pursue their chosen career field by creating a detailed plan exposing students to their selected career path at a young age. Watch this video for more information on how the new Course Planner can help your school or district.

About Naviance

Naviance is a college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) platform that helps middle and high school students discover their strengths, explore college and career interests, create actionable goals, and find their best-fit path after high school. For more information, visit www.naviance.com.

About Hobsons

Hobsons helps more than 15 million students at more than 14,000 K-12 and higher education institutions as they partner with Hobsons and leverage our expertise and our solutions -- Naviance, Intersect, and Starfish -- to improve college and career readiness, college recruiting and admissions, and higher education student success to support millions of students.

