Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea” or the "Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-to-date for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Alexander L. Cappello, Chair of Navidea’s Board of Directors, said, "We remain focused on our mission of developing precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics to enhance patient care. We are confident that our strong management team, supported by our experienced and active Board of Directors, can continue to execute on our business plan and fulfill the vision we have for Navidea.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights and Subsequent Events

Continued to work on financing for the Company. We have engaged with an investment bank and options are being pursued.

Initiated and enrolled into the Company’s NAV3-33 Phase 3 trial in rheumatoid arthritis ("RA”) titled "Evaluation of Tc 99m Tilmanocept Imaging for the Early Prediction of Anti-TNFa Therapy Response in Patients with Moderate to Severe Active Rheumatoid Arthritis.”

Continued enrollment into the Company’s NAV3-32 Phase 2b trial comparing Tc99m tilmanocept imaging to histopathology of joints of patients with active RA. Eleven patients out of an originally estimated maximum of 24 based on subject pathotype are now enrolled with both imaging and biopsy performed.

Completed enrollment in the Company’s NAV3-35 Phase 2b study, "Development of a Normative Database for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Imaging with Tc99m Tilmanocept.”

Completed the investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial being run at the Massachusetts General Hospital evaluating Tc99m tilmanocept uptake in atherosclerotic plaques of HIV-infected individuals. An abstract was presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in February 2022.

Signed research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania evaluating Tc99m tilmanocept as a prognostic marker for glioblastoma.

Signed a Letter of Intent with the image analysis company MIM Software, Inc., to be the Company’s commercial partner for image quantification of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging in RA.

Filed two new provisional patent applications. The first is related to new methods of attaching chemotherapeutics to the Manocept platform, and the second relates to maximizing target-tissue uptake and off-target competitive blocking. These have important implications for pipeline applications.

Michael Rosol, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer for Navidea, said, "The clinical research team continues to work diligently to advance the technology in key disease areas, with an emphasis on our RA program. The NAV3-33 Phase 3 trial is enrolling, we continue to enroll into the NAV3-32 Phase 2b trial comparing tilmanocept imaging to synovial tissue biopsy samples of RA patients, and we have completed our normative database trial enrollment. Concurrent with all of this, we continue to make progress in our therapeutics pipeline, and we expect to keep advancing these towards the clinic.”

Financial Results

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $50,000, compared to $219,000 for the same period in 2020. Total net revenues for the full year of 2021 were $532,000, compared to $914,000 in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreased grant revenue related to Small Business Innovation Research grants from the National Institutes of Health supporting Manocept™ development and decreased royalty and license revenue from sales of Tc99m tilmanocept in Europe, offset by the partial recovery of debts previously written off in 2015 and receipt of reimbursement from Cardinal Health 414, LLC of certain R&D costs.

Research and development ("R&D”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the same period in 2020. R&D expenses for the full year of 2021 were $5.1 million, compared to $4.9 million in 2020. The net increase during the year to date was primarily due to increased regulatory consulting, employee compensation, travel, recruiting and general office expenses, coupled with net increases in drug project expenses, including increased Manocept therapeutic and Tc99m tilmanocept development costs, offset by decreased Manocept diagnostic development costs.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.3 million, compared to $1.7 million in the same period in 2020. SG&A expenses for the full year of 2021 were $7.5 million, compared to $6.7 million in 2020. The net increase during the year to date was primarily due to termination of our former Chief Executive Officer, coupled with increased consulting services related to European distribution of Tc99m tilmanocept, director compensation related to additional board members and increased board compensation rates, insurance costs, losses on the abandonment of certain intellectual property, recruiting fees, travel and general office expenses, offset by decreases in legal and professional services, employee compensation, investor relations costs, European annual registration fees, facilities costs and franchise taxes.

Navidea’s net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.11 per share, for the same period in 2020. Navidea’s net loss attributable to common stockholders for the full year of 2021 was $11.7 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.48 per share, in 2020.

Navidea ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $4.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements include our expectations regarding pending litigation and other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: our history of operating losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final outcome of any pending litigation; our ability to successfully complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug candidates; dependence on royalties and grant revenue; our ability to implement our growth strategy; anticipated trends in our business; our limited product line and distribution channels; advances in technologies and development of new competitive products; our ability to comply with the NYSE American continued listing standards; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the current coronavirus pandemic; and other risk factors detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://ir.navidea.com.

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words "will,” "may,” "could,” "should,” "plan,” "continue,” "designed,” "goal,” "forecast,” "future,” "believe,” "intend,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "project,” and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,230,865 $ 2,670,495 Other current assets 1,152,420 3,857,833 Non-current assets 1,261,548 1,229,690 Total assets $ 6,644,833 $ 7,758,018 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities $ 5,299,802 $ 4,715,105 Deferred revenue, non-current 700,000 700,000 Other liabilities 20,288 296,006 Total liabilities 6,020,090 5,711,111 Navidea stockholders' (deficit) equity (106,556 ) 1,315,604 Noncontrolling interest 731,299 731,303 Total stockholders' equity 624,743 2,046,907 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,644,833 $ 7,758,018 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 50,348 $ 219,251 $ 531,513 $ 915,013 Cost of revenue - - - 1,048 Gross profit 50,348 219,251 531,513 913,965 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,372,314 1,271,141 5,141,910 4,930,187 Selling, general and administrative 2,317,285 1,748,680 7,450,015 6,694,959 Total operating expenses 3,689,599 3,019,821 12,591,925 11,625,146 Loss from operations (3,639,251 ) (2,800,570 ) (12,060,412 ) (10,711,181 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (1,938 ) (1,478 ) (6,361 ) 11,344 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 366,000 - Other, net (10,974 ) (21,077 ) (14,115 ) (21,854 ) Loss before income taxes (3,652,163 ) (2,823,125 ) (11,714,888 ) (10,721,691 ) Provision for income taxes - - (16,043 ) - Net loss (3,652,163 ) (2,823,125 ) (11,730,931 ) (10,721,691 ) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - 1 4 - Deemed dividend on Series C and Series D preferred stock beneficial conversion feature - (180,556 ) - (663,889 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,652,163 ) $ (3,003,680 ) $ (11,730,927 ) $ (11,385,580 ) Loss attributable to common stockholders per common shares (basic and diluted) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 30,161,825 26,724,753 29,343,542 23,896,001

