Navigating Take-Two Interactive's Q4 2024 Financial Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO), the publisher behind blockbuster game franchises like "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA 2K," released its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 on May 16. The results showed both triumphs in revenue and challenges in profitability.Total net revenue for the quarter was $1.3994 billion, surpassing management's guidance of $1.323 billion to $1.373 billion. However, the substantial goodwill impairment charges contributed to a net loss per share of $17.02, far exceeding the anticipated loss range of $0.90 to $1.00 per share. Overall, the quarter was mixed, with revenue strengths overshadowed by profitability concerns.Data sources: Results and management guidance from the company's SEC filings. YoY = Year over Year. PP = percentage points.