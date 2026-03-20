Navigator Holdings Shares Fall 5% Over Pricing Of Secondary Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) shares fell 5.01 percent to $18.21, down $0.96 on Friday, after the company announced the pricing of an enlarged secondary stock offering by a major shareholder.

The stock is currently trading at $18.21 compared with its previous close of $19.17. Shares opened at $18.55 and traded between $17.93 and $18.73 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 1.69 million shares, well above the average volume of about 284,379 shares.

Navigator said selling shareholder BW Group Limited priced 8.0 million shares at $17.50 each, below the prior market close, increasing supply and weighing on the stock. The company will not receive proceeds from the sale, though it plans to repurchase 3.5 million shares from the underwriters at the same price using cash on hand.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $10.55 to $21.36.