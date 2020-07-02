Navigator Launches Centre for the Purpose of the Corporation To Be Led by Former Premier Brian Gallant

TORONTO, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Navigator Ltd. ("Navigator"), Canada's leading high-stakes public strategy and communications firm, announces the establishment of the Canadian Centre for the Purpose of the Corporation.

This ground-breaking initiative will help equip Canadian businesses and organizations with insights, tools, and support as they work to redefine and strengthen both the scope of their purpose and the contributions they make more broadly to society.

Navigator has had this initiative in development for some time and while not a response to the COVID-19 crisis, its launch could not be more timely.

"The year 2020 has revealed how rapidly the world is changing. I don't think there is a single businessperson who thinks we are going back to anything like normal," said Jaime Watt, Executive Chairman of Navigator. "After all, normal is what got us here."

"We know business drives immense innovation. It creates employment and wealth. It produces goods and services that improve our lives. But more and more, we are coming face to face with the harsh reality that not everyone shares in these benefits", Watt went on to say.

"Consequently, employees, customers, investors, governments, and communities are asking business to do more. This Centre will support business leaders, who want to heed the call and do well by doing good, in meeting these expectations."

The Centre will be led by Navigator Senior Advisor and former Premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant, alongside a team of experts in policy, governance, business, communications, law, and social responsibility. It will leverage Navigator's expertise and skillset to help corporations who are interested in becoming more purpose-driven and better at contributing to the well-being of society as a whole.

In Brian Gallant, the Centre has found the ideal leader. Since entering the private sector, Gallant has focused much of his time on this subject and has engaged with many of Canada's most prominent business and thought leaders on the evolving role of business in society and the concepts of purpose and shared value.

"Business is increasingly expected to provide more value to stakeholders, speak out on important social issues, and help provide solutions to the world's greatest challenges", said Brian Gallant, CEO of the Canadian Centre for the Purpose of the Corporation. "It is exciting and an honour to have this opportunity to help business leaders and organizations identify, strengthen, and pursue their fundamental purpose and role in society".

Building on the findings of a landmark proprietary research study due this summer, the Centre will release regular analysis and guidance for business based around the expectations of Canadians. It will use these insights to design tailor-made strategic solutions for businesses and organizations to define, advance, and implement their purpose.

Gallant will announce members of the Centre's new team in the coming weeks. The Centre's first research report will be released this summer.

