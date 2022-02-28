EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced its participation at CICC (China International Capital Corporation Limited) Investor Conference being held virtually at 8pm ESTMarch 1st (US) / 9amMarch 2nd (Hong Kong) 2022.

Navitas Highlights $13B GaN IC Market and up to 2.6 Gton/year CO2 Savings at CICC Investor Conference

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. These GaNFast™ power ICs become easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks and deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions. Markets include mobile fast and ultra-fast chargers and adapters, data centers, solar energy, and EV.

"We're grateful to CICC for this chance to update investors on the $13B GaN opportunity, which is not only a critical, enabling, fast-charging technology for customers like Xiaomi, Lenovo and OPPO, it's a crucial sustainability factor too," said Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder. "With a net-benefit of 4 kg CO 2 for every IC shipped, GaN saves up to 2.6 Gtons/year of CO 2 emissions by the Paris Accord target, 2050."

To access the conference, click: www.bit.ly/CICC-Navitas , passcode 207960.

About CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) is China's first joint-venture investment bank and a pioneer of adopting the best international practices in China. CICC has a track record of professional services includes a number of precedent-setting transactions, demonstrating our deep participation in China's economic reform and development. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC have a number of subsidiaries across Chinese mainland and have established branch companies in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Jinan with more than 200 securities branches across 29 provinces and municipalities nationwide.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021

