Navitas Powers World's Fastest Smartphone Charging Technology from Realme at MWC 2022

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced that its GaNFast technology has been selected to deliver an industry-leading fast charging solution for the realme GT Neo 3 smartphone series that saw its global launch this week at MWC 2022 in Barcelona. The new 150W charger supplied 'in-box' with the GT Neo 3 is the most powerful member of the new ultra-fast smartphone charger category enabled by GaNFast power ICs.

"160W GaNFast™ charger powers new realme GT Neo 3 smartphone from 0-50% in just 5 minutes"

Powered by a Dimensity 8100 chip, the realme GT Neo 3 features up to 150W UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA), the industry's fastest and most powerful commercial charging solution. Advanced heat management and battery protection ensure cool, long-life operation.

The availability of a 150W charger, built around Navitas GaNFast power ICs allows users to capitalize on this technology by charging the phone's 4,500 mAhr battery from 0-50% in in just 5 minutes. At only 58 x 58 x 30 mm (101 cc), the charger achieves an incredible 1.5 W/cc power density.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. The result is easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks that deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions.

Madhav Sheth, President of realme international business group and VP of realme, said: "Our super flash charging technology delivers the world's fastest smartphone charging solution, providing users of the new realme GT Neo 3 with the flexibility and convenience of fully charging their phones in the shortest possible time. Gallium nitride ICs have been fundamental to delivering this step change in performance while keeping charger weight and form factor as low as possible."

"We would like to congratulate realme on the global launch of its GT Neo 3 series and for making available the world's first commercial solution for 150W smartphone charging," said Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan. "This milestone in the ultra-fast charger sector is powered by Navitas GaNFast technology, which has allowed realme to create a new 150W charging benchmark for efficiency, speed and form factor."

About realme

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme is the world's 6th largest smartphone company and has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years. As of Q2, 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 100 million. For more information, please visit www.realme.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

