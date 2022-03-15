Navitas Selects Unanet ERP GovCon for Integrated Platform that Provides Valuable Business Insights

Award-winning digital solutions provider will implement flexible platform to help it scale and provide value to customers nationally

DULLES, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that Navitas, a rapidly growing leader in providing cloud and digital transformation solutions to government, financial and healthcare organizations, has selected Unanet ERP GovCon. Unanet will help Navitas replace a variety of disparate systems and processes with one integrated solution that can seamlessly report insights about their business.

Founded in 2006, Navitas is a leader in providing emerging technology transformation solutions such as cloud enablement, data and artificial intelligence, and Agile PMO delivery. Navitas creates a partnership model with every client to develop a unique portfolio of digital solutions that provide increased security, streamlined transactions, and consistent execution. This client-centric approach has resulted in significant growth.

"We continue to gain customers because they recognize that Navitas is uniquely positioned to transform people, processes, and technology. And in order to meet this growing demand of clients, we realized that we must in turn streamline our processes to continue to grow and provide customers exceptional value," said Srinivas Talasila, vice president of strategy at Navitas. "As a premier provider of cloud enablement services, Navitas is uniquely positioned to evaluate cloud ERP solutions. After thorough evaluation, we are confident in our selection of Unanet's one-stop cloud solution. It gives us peace of mind to know that Unanet understands our market priorities, our urgency and our dedication to quality."

Navitas is quickly implementing Unanet ERP and plans to use it to:

Provide financial clarity by managing budgets, costs, and revenue in one single solution

Provide greater visibility into project management in order to make strategic decisions

Forecast and plan resources of three different business pipelines as one enterprise

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies like Navitas selected Unanet GovCon CRM and ERP because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Navitas

Navitas provides superior, affordable and innovative cloud and digital transformation solutions to federal and private sector clients nationwide. Navitas specializes in software development, business intelligence, data management, data governance, cyber security, data quality, master data management, advanced data analytics and cloud services. Our services encompass data and statistical analysis, program integrity, system automation for analytics, data warehousing, quality control, enterprise portals and content management systems, configuration management, and full life cycle system development. www.navitas-tech.com

