Navitas Semiconductor To Acquire Claros

(RTTNews) - Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) has agreed to acquire Claros Inc., a power management solutions company, in a transaction valued at up to approximately $232.8 million.

The acquisition is expected to close before year-end 2026.

The transaction includes approximately $216 million payable at closing in cash and shares, with the remainder payable in shares upon achieving certain milestones over two years.

The company said that certain continuing Claros employees will also be eligible for approximately $28.9 million in performance-based stock compensation tied to the same milestones.

The acquisition is expected to complete its grid-to-xPU power portfolio by adding Claros' VPD and IVR technologies, which bring power conversion closer to AI processors to improve response times, efficiency and power density.

The company expects the acquisition to more than double its identified 2030 serviceable addressable market to over $8 billion, adding at least $3.5 billion from VPD and IVR markets.

The company said Claros is expected to provide an additional growth accelerator from 2028 - 2029, while its existing Navitas 2.0 strategy and path to profitability remain unchanged.

On Tuesday, Navitas Semiconductor closed trading 2.86% higher at $12.58 on the Nasdaq.