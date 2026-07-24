Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5RC / ISIN: US63942X1063
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24.07.2026 22:04:01
Navitas Semiconductor vs. ServiceNow: What Recent Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These Tech Companies
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) designs and develops advanced power integrated circuits, silicon carbide devices, and digital isolators for various enterprise and consumer applications.It recently entered a technical collaboration within the Nvidia ecosystem to develop data center power solutions, and it reported a -393% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) delivers cloud-based software solutions that help large organizations streamline, automate, and manage digital workflows across their enterprise operations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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