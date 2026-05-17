Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
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17.05.2026 17:30:00
Navitas vs. Poet: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy?
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) and Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) are both chasing the AI infrastructure boom, but their stories are very different. One has stronger validation, while the other offers potentially explosive upside if customer adoption accelerates. For investors, the real question is whether proof or possibility matters more after both stocks' huge rallies.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 7, 2026. The video was published on May 16, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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