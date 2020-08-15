Navitor Launches Recovery Tools to Help Businesses and Communicate Important Messages Regarding Covid19 Safety

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitor (ASI 81500, SAGE 53495, PSDA 1002) launched a comprehensive vertical market education series of ebooklets, webinars, videos and social toolkits to help businesses plan amidst the pandemic. As businesses across the country introduce new services, bring employees back in, open in a limited capacity, or open in a full capacity, we are offering "killer marketing," as one customer put it, or "liquid gold," said another, to enable safe communities.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, distributers were struggling because so many of them had a huge focus on promo which was hit extremely hard with 90-95% decreases in business. We wanted to help them find new opportunities with print," said Stephanie Drago, Director of Marketing at Navitor. She goes on to say, "We started offering the first materials and ideas in March and now have had thousands and thousands of hits, views, downloads, and general usage of these valuable and useful materials to supplement their business and allow them to continue to sell."

Most materials are offered for free to distributors on Navitor.com and we have deeper materials for members. Navitor covers the following industries:

1. Back to the Office

2. Restaurants

3. Retail

4. Education – K12

5. Education – Higher Ed

6. Financial Services

7. Manufacturing

8. Polling Locations

9. Campaigning for Political Candidates

10. Non Profit - Drop-off Locations and Kit Assembly

11. Healthcare - Clinics and Long Term Care Facilities

12. Insurance - Direct Mail and On-site

13. Cannabis - Dispensaries and New Brands

14. Automotive - Rental & Digital-only Purchases

15. Hospitality - Hotels and Convention Centers

16. Stadiums and Arenas

For each industry and for any distributor, we provide the following free materials: unbranded eBooklets, webinar recordings, and videos. Social posts are also offered through Navitor's social platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

For members, we offer the following free materials for each industry: customizable eBooklets, webinar slides, social toolkits, and unbranded videos. The most popular are the eBooklets where distributors take the materials and easily rebrand as their own. Since many are short-staffed, we've made these easy to rebrand without a graphic designer. Membership is free to wholesalers and the short application can be completed online.

On the operations side, we're open and we've been open since the start. "Distributers often offer their own niche products and by partnering with Navitor, they are able to expand their product offering to more than a thousand unique items," says Stephanie Drago. "These wholesalers are often entrepreneurs passing the business from one generation to the next; this partnership allows them to keep their business open and growing."

All recovery tools are based on recommendations by the CDC, OSHA, and best practices across the country.

