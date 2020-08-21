Navitor Rolls Out New Packaging Innovation to Maximize Functionality and Elevate Brands

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitor (ASI 81500, SAGE 53495, PSDA 1002) launched new packaging innovation, offering standard and completely customized options to their solution set. Expanding their packaging products to offer customization was made a priority as companies continue to look for ways to differentiate themselves in a crowded and competitive environment.

"Brands that put effort and thought into creative packaging to tell their story, make personal connections and create experiences that keep consumers not just coming back but influencing others to buy the products," said Rustin Luedtke, President of FolderWorks (a division of Navitor). That's why Navitor invested and expanded solutions to offer standard and customized packaging with innovative finishing and embellishing enhancements. Luedtke added, "We see packaging as more than just a carrier for the product. It is an important part of the overall experience and a chance to create a cohesive and memorable first impression that stands out in a crowded retail shelf."

Navitor's investments in machinery and technologies expanded their packaging substrate options, print processes and post-printing embellishments. Strategically sourcing quality paperboard and adding printing processes that accommodate medium to short-run print needs, plus applications of laminates and coatings, allows for customized finished products that maximize the visual appeal in addition to production efficiencies.

Upending limitations on post-print processes such as laminates or coatings that change the look and feel of the finished product, Navitor focused on how to improve the aesthetic of the packages while providing extra protection from scratches, abrasion and manipulation. Offering finishing technologies that can be combined with other extras such as foil stamping, embossing or debossing makes truly customized and unique boxes. Lamination options that highlight logos or specific elements of the brand on the box include soft-touch, spot UV or raised UV for a dimensional look.

Understanding that the best printing solution is driven by requirements and budget, and depending on what type of materials are used in conjunction with design, graphic and textual elements, one method of printing and embellishing may be better than another. With this in mind, Navitor has invested in an on-staff team of subject matter experts to determine benefits and drawbacks of each option to help decide what will work best for each project.

With the surge in cannabis and CBD use, and more dispensaries open for business, Navitor has also dedicated engineers to support the unique packaging needs for those industries. Needing to differentiate themselves in a market that is seeing increasing competition on a daily basis, cannabis companies know their product packaging can make all the difference in what people choose to buy. To provide their customers and members insights and information on new innovations, Navitor is hosting a free cannabis packaging webinar on August 26, 2020.

