Masimo CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 578074 / ISIN: US5747951003
|
19.02.2026 14:21:03
Naya Capital Adds Masimo Shares
According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 18, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd disclosed a new position in Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), acquiring nearly 1.6 million shares.Masimo is a leading provider of advanced noninvasive monitoring solutions, focusing on technologies that improve patient care and operational efficiency in healthcare settings. The company leverages proprietary signal extraction and automation platforms to address critical needs in hospital and outpatient environments.Naya Capital Management only has five disclosed positions in its SEC 13F filing. However, these total over $1.3 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!