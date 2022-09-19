Nayax Announces Expected Nasdaq Listing and Capital Markets Day

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 19, 2022 Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that the Company expects its shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, effective this Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Nayax shares will then trade under the ticker NYAX on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as well as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

On September 18, 2022, the closing price of Nayax shares on the TASE was ILS 80.08 per share, equivalent to $23.23 per share.

"We are thrilled to be dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, enabling Nayax to increase shareholder value with enhanced liquidity, while offering an exciting and integral opportunity to expand our shareholder base across the globe. As Nayax continues to execute on one of its key growth strategies to expand its global footprint, this dual listing is a strategic move that reflects our commitment to technology innovation and relentless focus in extending our market leadership worldwide," said Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax.

In recognition of this significant milestone, Nayax will host a Capital Markets Day at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York City, on September 21, beginning with a lunch reception at 12:30 pm Eastern Time, followed by presentations beginning at 1:00 pm Eastern Time and concluding at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yair Nechmad will provide an overview of Nayax's strategy and vision, and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer will discuss Nayax's business model.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to improve retailers' revenue and operational efficiency. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple verticals. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's vision is to redefine commerce to benefit communities around the world, please visit www.nayax.com to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

The listing of Nayax's shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market is subject to certain conditions, including the effectiveness of Nayax's registration statement on Form 20-F and Nasdaq's approval of Nayax's shares for listing.

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the Nasdaq listing, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

