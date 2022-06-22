Nayax Provides Cashless Payment Solution for Five Star Food Service

Nayax's VPOS Touch reader to enable complete solution for a leading US unattended operator

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business is providing Tennessee-based Five Star Food Service a comprehensive solution for payments and consumer engagement for their unattended business. Initially, 20,000 devices will be deployed through Five Star's fleet of vending machines. Nayax's superior product and support, as well as consumer marketing capabilities were key contributors to Five Star's increased sales, resulting in the formation of our strong partnership. Five Star, the largest Canteen franchise, is also using VendSys, the leading vending management system, which is part of the Nayax Group.

David Hartig, Chief Information Officer of Five Star Food Service, highlights the many reasons they chose Nayax. "With significant changes in card brand EMV requirements and 4GE LTE compelling us to upgrade our fleet of cashless payment readers, we chose Nayax, due to their expertise and proven readiness as the only company providing EMV-certified devices for more than five years."

Hartig further commented, "We were concerned about the installation time for our initial 20,000+ machines, but upgrading our payment devices to VPOS Touch has been easy due to Nayax's plug & play technology and FastFit install brackets. No additional holes were needed to quickly and securely install our new devices. We look forward to deploying throughout the rest of our vending machines fleet. Nayax's VPOS Touch screen card readers are a win-win. They combine an appealing design with durability for our most-demanding high traffic vending machine locations."

Nayax has invested significant resources to provide customers with solutions that increase revenue and operational efficiency. With an in-house research and development team, Nayax is fully positioned to address customers' needs.

Greg McCall, Chief Revenue Officer at Five Star Food Service says, "Nayax has been able to help us deliver a flexible, customizable consumer experience. The VPOS Touch ability to create added value for the consumer while driving increased sales through discounts and promotions at the machine is a game changer."

In addition, McCall states, "The Nayax team is very supportive and has been easy to do business with. We appreciate their responsiveness and commitment to our success as an operator."

Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax LLC adds, "We are thrilled to be working with Five Star Food Service. As one of the leading operators in the U.S., they drive the unattended market and are recognized for their willingness and appreciation for including forward looking features into their operations. As Nayax is a technology-driven company, we are uniquely positioned to assist Five Star with their goals to improve customer service and satisfaction. With their use of VendSys, we're excited to be a 360-degree cashless and management solution technology partner."

