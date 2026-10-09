Integrated Aktie

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ISIN: KW0EQ0608889

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09.10.2026 06:37:19

Nayax's 2026 Outlook: Integrated Platform Expansion Targets $85 Billion Market Opportunity

When a vending machine in a European train station accepts a tap-to-pay transaction, the hardware silently communicates with a cloud-based dashboard to manage inventory and payments in real time. Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) provides the software and hardware plumbing that powers these unattended retail environments.

The company has evolved from a niche vending payment provider into a broad commerce platform that supports everything from car washes to electric vehicle charging stations. As of Oct. 8, 2026, the stock closed at $45.43 and has declined about 3.5% over the past year, reflecting investor caution despite the company's expansion into new verticals.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Nayax an overall Superscore of 72 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. This score ranks the company in the Top ~27% of every company we evaluate, ahead of roughly 73 out of every 100 businesses in our database. The Superscore serves as a data-driven starting point; this analysis balances the company's recent operational wins against the risks that keep its score from climbing higher so that you can weigh both sides before doing further research.

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