Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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14.06.2026 07:42:02
Nayax's CTO and Co-Founder Sold Nearly 30,000 Company Shares for $2.2 Million. Should Investors Worry?
David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, reported the sale of 28,770 shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) in multiple open-market transactions on May 28, 2026 and May 29, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($75.83).Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in integrated payment and management solutions for the unattended retail sector. The company leverages its proprietary hardware and software platforms to enable seamless cashless transactions and remote machine management across diverse industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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