NBA All-Star and Transplant Recipient Sean Elliott Raises Awareness of Kidney Disease in Partnership with Fresenius Kidney Care

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Kidney Care, the nation's leading provider of kidney care services, is teaming up with NBA All-Star Sean Elliott during National Kidney Month to raise awareness of kidney disease and the importance of early detection. Elliott has thrived despite living with kidney disease and continued his NBA career after a successful transplant.

"Kidney disease has affected my life, my family, and my career," said Elliott. "I had a responsibility to my team to look after my health. Getting tested and monitoring my condition made it possible for me to find the right treatment, and even get back to the game I love."

Elliott first learned of his kidney disease, called focal segmental glomerular sclerosis, after the 1992-93 NBA season. He received a kidney transplant six years later from his brother, Noel Elliott. After the operation was successful and he took time to recover, Elliott stepped back onto the court as the first NBA player to return after a transplant.

More than 20 years later, Elliott speaks out publicly about the importance of kidney health awareness, chronic kidney disease (CKD) education, and getting tested. This year, Elliott and Fresenius Kidney Care are joining efforts to raise awareness of kidney disease and educate people on the importance of knowing their kidney health.

"Stories like Sean's are the reason we strive to provide holistic kidney care to our patients," said Mike Asselta, President of Fresenius Kidney Care. "Our team of nurses, technicians, social workers, dietitians, and other care providers all work together to provide the support people need to thrive while living with kidney disease. We are also proud to help increase awareness about the importance of early detection, which can help slow the progression of disease."

During National Kidney Month, Fresenius Kidney Care supports nationwide efforts to raise awareness about kidney health, as 1 in 7 people are estimated to have kidney disease. Many, like Elliott, don't even know they have it, as CKD is known to be a silent disease in the early stages. Fresenius Kidney Care is spreading the word with employees and others like Elliott serving as kidney coaches to educate family and friends about the importance of early detection and CKD screening. To learn more about kidney disease and these educational efforts visit freseniuskidneycare.com/kidneymonth.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides kidney care education, dialysis treatment, and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

