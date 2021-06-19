NBA All-star Chris Paul Buys Out all Three Locations of Slutty Vegan to Serve Free Food to The Atlanta Community in Celebration of Juneteenth this Saturday

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slutty Vegan and NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns are teaming up to serve free food to the Atlanta community in celebration of Juneteenth. This Saturday, June 19th, each visitor to any of Slutty Vegan's three locations in Atlanta (Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Jonesboro, or Edgewood Ave.) can enjoy the vegan burger joint's famous One Night Stand and a side of fries for FREE, all day long while supplies last. The plant-based burger is served loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Slutty Vegan's Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. In addition, Slutty Vegan will be paying its employees time and a half on Juneteenth.

This isn't the first time Paul and Slutty Vegan have joined forces. In June 2020, Paul, La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Ludacris bought out Slutty Vegan for the day to serve free food to customers as a thank you for the food brand's philanthropic efforts. "In the spirit of Juneteenth, I'm honored to support a Black-owned business while dedicating resources to feed the community," said Paul. "Let's celebrate this Saturday."

"On Juneteenth, we honor our independence and our freedom," said Pinky Cole, Founder & CEO of Slutty Vegan. "As a Black-owned business, Slutty Vegan continues to grow thanks to support from our neighbors, and we have the opportunity to change people's lives by unifying and diversifying our communities, giving back, and providing options and knowledge on a healthier lifestyle. Thanks to Chris, this Saturday, we'll be reaching even more people and celebrating this extremely important day."

Slutty Vegan is changing the way people think about vegan food. Founded by Pinky Cole in 2018, Slutty Vegan made its mission to provide quality vegan meals to communities that would have otherwise never had these options. The brand has ignited a national vegan revolution that everyone loves including the world's most famous celebrities and sport stars such as Snoop Dogg, Usher, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Will Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Tyler Perry, Martin Lawrence and Missy Elliott. Through their passion, quality, and taste, Slutty Vegan has emerged as the nation's most recognized and loved 100% plant-based burger destination. With hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, Slutty Vegan has vegan and non-vegan fans lining up for hours to take a bite. The brand has been featured by The New York Times, Forbes, TODAY, Fast Company, CNN, and more. For more information, please visit sluttyveganatl.com . To follow Slutty Vegan, please click here .

