NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Stands With Hispanic Owned-Businesses Impacted By The COVID-19 Crisis

MIAMI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, the leading media company serving Hispanics, announced the launch of "Nuestros Negocios" ("Our Businesses"), a nationwide campaign under the umbrella of Telemundo's award-winning corporate social responsibility platform "El Poder En Ti" (The Power in You). Launched in partnership with the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), the multiplatform campaign will tap into Telemundo's network, local stations, digital and social platforms to spotlight small and medium-sized Hispanic-owned businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and promote their services to help them sustain their businesses through these challenging times. Hispanic-owned businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, growing twice as fast as any other businesses in the country and contributing thousands of new jobs to their local communities.

"One in every four small businesses in the U.S. is Hispanic-owned and 75 percent of new businesses in the U.S are created by Hispanics. These fast-growing enterprises are fueling the economic engine of our country and leading small business growth across all groups. During these challenging times, it is critical that we help them overcome this unprecedented crisis," said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. "More than ever, it is our responsibility to stand with the nearly 4.4 million Hispanic businesses that provide essential products, services and jobs to our community every day. They are the economic future of America."

"Nuestros Negocios" will offer:

Weekly #NuestrosNegocios Segments – the network, local stations, digital and social platforms will spotlight small and medium-sized Hispanic-owned businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and help them promote their services in order for them to remain in business.

Dedicated Online Resources ­– in partnership with USHCC, the network will provide resources and guidelines to businesses in the language of their choice, as well as tips on how to navigate the Small Business Debt Relief Program – the CARES Act, the program that provides immediate relief to small businesses with non-disaster SBA loans. This information, as well as other resources to guide business owners and the overall Hispanic community through the latest government assistance loans, will live on telemundo.com/nuestrosnegocios. For additional information follow @Telemundo and #NuestrosNegocios on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Bi-weekly Online/Social "Charlas" – online social media forums with business experts such as businessman and television personality Marcus Lemonis from CNBC's "The Profit," where local business owners and entrepreneurs can join and ask questions live. Playbacks of the forums will be made available across Telemundo's platforms for continued access in both English and Spanish.

"We are pleased to be working hand-in-hand with Telemundo, such an important voice for our community, to make sure that our Hispanic-owned small businesses have access to the emergency resources they need to respond to the economic effects of the Coronavirus epidemic," said Ramiro A. Cavazos, USHCC President & CEO. "We will work diligently with Telemundo to fight for these businesses and help advance the prosperity of U.S. Hispanics during these times."

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nbcuniversal-telemundo-enterprises-stands-with-hispanic-owned-businesses-impacted-by-the-covid-19-crisis-301033528.html

SOURCE NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises