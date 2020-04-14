NBTV Channels and Spirits Network Secures Capital and a Strategic Partner in Branded Hospitality Group LLC

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Branded Ventures (https://brandedventures.co) is excited to announce its 8th direct investment in the hospitality technology space with the funding of NBTV Channels (https://nbtvinc.com/). While this environment is among the most challenging ever witnessed, Branded Ventures has continued to push forward with its investment and solutions efforts connecting with new technologies and innovative partners.

NBTV's streaming channels are 'see-now-buy-now' shoppable streaming entertainment applications available on every device. The company provides its enthusiast consumers personalized shoppable streaming experiences within niche categories where they can Watch, Buy with Instant Delivery, Subscribe and Share at home and on the go. NBTV describes its media technology platform as "Amazon Prime meets Netflix," where viewers can stream story-driven, premium quality video paired with e-commerce across all devices, providing immediate "click to buy" shopping. Working with clients such as, Diageo, Moet Hennessey USA, Marriott International, Coca Cola, American Express, NBC Universal and more, NBTV and its latest channel Spirits Network are revolutionizing storytelling and direct to consumer commerce with their personalized data driven media & technology experiences.

"Now more than ever businesses across every industry need a direct to consumer commerce channel that provides consumers with home delivery and streaming entertainment." – NBTV CEO & Chairman, Nick Buzzell.

NBTV recently launched Spirits Network, the world's first direct to consumer, shoppable channel for beverage alcohol. Viewers can watch hundreds of hours of premium original content like documentaries and mixology classes and shop for the spirits they're viewing in real-time with home delivery. Spirits Network is available across 100 million devices with delivery in 50 cities and 17 states and on Apple TV, Apple IOS and Android App Stores.

Branded Ventures Managing Partner, Jimmy Frischling adds, "Branded is thrilled to have partnered with Nick Buzzell and the entire NBTV team. NBTV and its Spirits Network represents a real asset to the spirits industry and its ability to connect brands directly with consumers has never been more important and necessary. With Spirits Network, viewers can follow along with world renowned mixologists and the platform breaks down the barrier of the screen. It immerses the viewer into the full experience as if they were in the same room as the mixologist."

NBTV Channels builds unique content for brands and direct-to-consumer businesses using the power of OTT (over-the-top), mobile, and integrated commerce, transforming marketing from a cost to a revenue center. We provide a groundbreaking innovation with the creation of bespoke entertainment environments centered around premium original programming that celebrates the lifestyle of any chosen category while offering in-platform 'click to buy' opportunities.

Located in Manhattan's financial district, Spirits Network LLC is the newest venture from NBTV Channels, a division of NBTV Studio founded in 2008 by CEO Nick Buzzell and CTO Mike Buzzell. NBTV has brought content, creativity, storytelling and relevant audiences to Fortune 500 brands across all categories.

NBTV Channels has launched Spirits Network, the world's first shoppable channel for spirits that pairs streaming entertainment with liquor delivery and monthly curated bottle service.

Spirits Network is powered by the NBTV Channels platform which is a direct to consumer scalable technology platform that's the first of its kind bringing shoppable content with personalization and brand integrated storytelling with utility to OTT/streaming and mobile devices. NBTV offers a complete solution of video content production + shoppable streaming entertainment technology + distribution.

Spirits Network pairs streaming entertainment with liquor delivery and monthly curated bottle service. Including hundreds of hours of premium original programming from documentaries to mixology classes featuring celebrities and experts and it's available across 100 million devices with delivery in 50 cities and 17 states and on Apple TV, Apple IOS and Android App Stores. Become a member for FREE.

Branded Hospitality Ventures LLC is the investment arm of the Branded Hospitality Group, an investment & solutions platform based in New York City. Branded leverages its ecosystem of hospitality venues, industry expertise and deep relationships to connect Hospitality Industry Technology, Food-Tech, Prop-Tech and Innovative companies with capital and customers. Branded is at the intersection of hospitality, technology, innovation and capital.

