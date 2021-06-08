NC REALTORS® Selects IXACT Contact CRM as a Member Benefit

Helping members stay organized, nurture and convert more leads into listings, and attract more referrals and repeat business.

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IXACT Contact is pleased to announce that NC REALTORS® has selected IXACT Contact CRM to join their REALTOR® Partners Program with special pricing and a unique six-month Free Trial for Rookie members.

From an initial membership of 135 in 1921, NC REALTORS® has grown to include 54,000 real estate professionals representing 45 local associations statewide. NC REALTORS® is one of the largest and most influential state associations in the United States.

NC REALTORS® believes that CRM is critical to success in real estate sales. Without a good CRM, agents struggle to stay organized, to nurture and convert their leads, and to keep in touch with past clients, hot prospects, and important referral sources. CRM is the cornerstone for building long-term client relationships, and a growing flow of referrals and repeat business.

After a careful evaluation process, NC REALTORS® chose IXACT Contact because of the its ease-of-use, breadth of keep-in-touch marketing automation and content, and unmatched customer support, including one-on-one 'Concierge' setup help at no additional cost. IXACT Contact's attractive pricing and unique offer for Rookie REALTORS – the entire system free for six months, no contract required – was also very compelling.

"We are absolutely delighted to be working with NC REALTORS®, and honored to have been selected for their REALTOR® Partners Program," says Rich Gaasenbeek, IXACT Contact Co-founder and CRO. "NC REALTORS® is an exceptionally strong association with a clear focus on bringing value to their members, and a clear understanding of what it takes to raise awareness of new Partners with a membership of 54,000 and growing. We look forward to working together to help members discover a whole new level of confidence, success, and career satisfaction using our CRM and keep-in-touch system."

About NC REALTORS®

NC REALTORS® is a non-profit trade association founded in 1921 and incorporated on Sept. 14, 1935. From an initial membership of 135, NC REALTORS® today has a membership of 54,000 real estate professionals representing 45 local associations statewide. Being one of the largest and most influential state associations in North Carolina, NC REALTORS® is dedicated to providing the opportunities and resources that aid their members. Their mission statement is succinct: "To promote the success of our members and enhance the Quality of Life in North Carolina." NC REALTORS® also pledges to preserve and promote the right to own, transfer and use real property; maintain a leadership role in the legislative, political and regulatory process; promote and maintain the highest ethical standards; develop and provide the best education, products and services; and promote housing affordability.

About IXACT Contact

IXACT Contact® is an easy-to-use real estate CRM that gives agents and teams all the tools they need to manage their contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution. IXACT Contact helps real estate professionals stay organized and build lasting relationships with past clients, hot prospects and important referral sources. With IXACT Contact, agents can generate and convert more leads into clients, and attract more referrals and repeat business. Agents who use IXACT Contact see an average increase in their GCI of 37%. IXACT Contact is the perfect real estate CRM for real estate agents, teams, brokerages, and associations.

