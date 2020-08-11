NCCER Releases 10th Edition of Electrical Curriculum

ALACHUA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER recently revised and released the 10th edition of its Electrical curriculum. Written in conjunction with a national subject matter expert committee, all four levels have been updated to meet the 2020 NFPA 70: National Electric Code® (NEC).

With over 6,000 NEC references throughout the training materials, ten modules have undergone substantial revisions with a special focus on safety and the latest technology. New sections on employee and employer responsibilities for safety, shock and arc blast hazards, personal protective equipment and expanded ladder safety were added to the "Safety for Electricians" (26102) module. Much requested, modules "Electric Lighting" (26203) and "Practical Applications of Lighting" (26303) have been rewritten with a focus on LED technology.

Additional updates include a major overhaul of math and tables in load calculations, new information on Bluetooth-enabled technology for test equipment, and added career paths, including utility electrician, substation technician and maritime electrician, in occupational overview.

A team of subject matter experts representing industry and academia contribute to the development of NCCER's curricula to ensure it meets or exceeds industry standards. The authoring committee responsible for making these changes included nearly 20 subject matter experts with representatives from Associated Electrical Contractors, Cianbro, Gaylor Electric, Gould Construction Institute/Elm Electrical, Inc., Industrial Management & Training Institute, Madison Comprehensive High School, National Field Services,

Putnam Career & Technical Center, Tri-City Electrical Contractors, as well as master electricians and electrical instructors Dan Lamphear and John Mueller.

NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with leading textbook publisher Pearson and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete these training programs through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System.

NCCER's Electrical curriculum is available now in print and will be offered on NCCERconnect in the beginning of 2021. To learn more about NCCER curricula and purchasing options, visit www.nccer.org/curricula.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

Contact: Christina Catron

888.622.3720 x 6909

marketing@nccer.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nccer-releases-10th-edition-of-electrical-curriculum-301110274.html

SOURCE NCCER