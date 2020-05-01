NCCET Announces Virtual Conference to Help Colleges Deliver Effective Curriculum via Distance Learning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Council for Continuing Education and Training (NCCET) will host the "Distance Learning Adaptation Forum - Beyond COVID-19" virtual conference May 18-21. The live, interactive video conference will feature a total of 16 topics, delivered across four days. The sessions will be presented by remote learning curriculum experts who will coach school administrators, department heads and faculty on best practices in higher education in a post-pandemic world. Registration for the conference is open to all NCCET members. Non-members may take advantage of the newly established Associate Member tier which requires no fee and can be established at nccet.org/membership. "Given our experience with distance learning technologies, we can be of immense assistance in addressing the immediate needs of our community, technical and junior college members," said Howard Drake, president, NCCET.

Conference attendees will learn about converting live courses to robust online courses, how to conduct competency-based assessments online, marketing online workforce development classes, student engagement in remote teaching, choosing the right non-credit Learning Management Systems and much more. The complete conference schedule of events is available at nccet.org/events. "Since staff and faculty personnel in almost all of our community and junior colleges and technical schools are now working and teaching from home, we assembled a lineup of live webinars and case studies to coach our members on how to deliver their workforce development programs and other content online," said Ed Harper, executive director, NCCET. Full conference tuition for all sixteen sessions is $350 for associate member schools and $95 for all other member schools. That conference tuition covers unrestricted access by registered school officials and is not a per person fee.

Distance Learning Adaptation Forum - Beyond COVID-19 - full conference schedule and speaker bios: https://nccet.org/Events

About the National Council for Continuing Education and Training (NCCET)

The NCCET is organized to provide charitable, scientific, and educational services that include, but are not limited to providing leadership for professionals in areas such as continuing professional education and occupational training, community services programming, workforce and economic development, and the programs, organizational structures and technologies that support lifelong learning. NCCET programs are committed to three specific deliverables. First, identifying and certifying new curriculum training programs that our colleges can use within any of these areas. Second, improving the skills of community, technical and junior college professionals in these areas through conferences and publications and newly identified staff development solutions. Third, promoting and enabling distinct institutional revenue growth functions across all of these areas within community colleges, technical colleges and junior colleges. For more information, visit nccet.org.

