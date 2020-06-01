NCH Asia Pacific announces the specialized 'NCH Disinfection Program' to keep NCH customers' business running and protecting their customers

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH Asia Pacific, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919, announced that it has launched a new 'NCH Disinfection Program' to help businesses stay safe during the pandemic. COVID-19 has changed lives and has emphasized the need to clean and sanitize consistently. As this is a highly transmittable disease, the control and prevention of the disease needs to be strongly dealt with by frequent cleaning, disinfecting, sanitizing and hand hygiene.

The specialized NCH Disinfection Program emphasizes 3 important steps:

Step 1: Clean and prepare surfaces for sanitizing. All tactile surfaces are a reservoir for viruses and bacteria. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA ) [1] : "Clean first before you disinfect. Dirt and organic material can also reduce the germ-killing ability of disinfectants"

"Clean first before you disinfect. Dirt and organic material can also reduce the germ-killing ability of disinfectants" Step 2: Disinfect and Sanitize Surfaces: As latest research , suggests the COVID-19 virus survives on hard surfaces such as plastic and metal for up to 72 hours and porous surfaces such as cardboard for up to 24 hours. It is essential to disinfect and sanitize consistently.

suggests the COVID-19 virus survives on hard surfaces such as plastic and metal for up to 72 hours and porous surfaces such as cardboard for up to 24 hours. It is essential to disinfect and sanitize consistently. Step 3: Wash and Sanitize Hands: There is an increased likelihood of touching infected surfaces then accidentally touching our face as one of the most predictable ways of catching the disease.

NCH integrated these steps along with our reliable and tested cleaners, sanitizers and disinfectants designed to keep your work area safe and sanitized for your employees. These solutions are going to be highly effective and necessary in the post lockdown phase when the countries get back to work. NCH will bring in its industry-leading experience and expertise to analyze customer sites, to structure an appropriate process and execution of the program with a professional team of highly trained staff equipped with personal protective gear in your facilities.

"We are living in a new age and from the outset of this global pandemic, NCH has been working towards developing a customized disinfection solution that has a higher efficacy in protecting and preventing the spread of Covid-19 and its impact on customer experience. This along with social distancing norms should considerably help in reducing communication and transmission of the virus," said DongEun Kim, NCH Asia Pacific President.

[1]https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-04/documents/316485-c_reopeningamerica_guidance_4.19_6pm.pdf

###

NCH Asia Pacific is a subsidiary of NCH Corporation operating in 50 countries with over 9000 employees. We focus on efforts and investments in developing unparalleled knowledge, technical competency, and competitive differentiation for verticals including Water Treatment, Animal Health care, Food Safety, Lubricants, Industrial Maintenance and Facilities.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200529/2816768-1

SOURCE NCH Asia Pacific