nCino Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7VE / ISIN: US63947U1079
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25.11.2026 09:29:12
NCino Offers AI-Powered Lending Platform To Rabobank
(RTTNews) - nCino, Inc. (NCNO), a financial technology company, on Wednesday announced that it will offer its nCino Platform to Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., a Dutch bank, to transform its business lending operations.
The company said that the platform will provide Rabobank with a single loan origination system to simplify its lending operations.
The solution will enable automated, guided and tailored lending journeys based on customers' needs.
The company said the platform's embedded AI and governance capabilities will help Rabobank scale AI across the lending lifecycle while maintaining human control over decisions.
Rabobank expects a significant number of clients to use automated lending journeys, allowing relationship managers to focus on more complex customer needs.
On Tuesday, nCino, Inc. closed trading 2.42% higher at $21.15 on the Nasdaq.
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