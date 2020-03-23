NCLEX® Exams to Resume in Limited Capacity March 25, 2020

CHICAGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCLEX RN® and NCLEX PN® Examinations testing will resume on a limited basis at 60 Pearson VUE Testing Centers on March 25, 2020, ramping up to additional sites by March 28. These sites were selected to be close to large metropolitan areas in the U.S. and Canada.

The decision to reopen these centers speaks to the unprecedented need for nurses and their importance in the health care system during this time of global pandemic. NCSBN and Pearson VUE know that they have a crucial role in assisting to put more nurses into the workforce.

Following CDC guidelines for social distancing, NCLEX candidates will be screened prior to being allowed to test. Likewise, testing center personnel will also undergo screening before being allowed to work. The testing centers will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each test taker including all objects that candidates interact with or encounter.

While still maintaining the psychometric integrity of the NCLEX exams, the time limit of the exam will be shortened to four hours in order to allow the maximum number of candidates to test per day. The pretest items and the special experimental Next Generation NCLEX section will be removed, however, the difficulty levels and passing standards of the exams have not changed.

FAQs can be found on ncsbn.org (https://www.ncsbn.org/14428.htm) Candidates can schedule testing appointments at Pearsonvue.com/nclex.

More testing centers will be opened as soon as possible based on the availability of staff, solving supply logistics and navigating government guidelines.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

Contact: Dawn M. Kappel

Director, Marketing and Communications

312.525.3667 direct

312.279.1034 fax

dkappel@ncsbn.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nclex-exams-to-resume-in-limited-capacity-march-25-2020-301028458.html

SOURCE National Council of State Boards of Nursing