|
01.08.2023 14:24:28
NCLH Posts Q2 Profit, Sees Q3 EPS Below Market, Ups FY23 View; Stock Dips In Premarket
(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income was $86.12 million or $0.20 per share, compared to net loss of $509.32 million or $1.22 per share in the prior year.
Adjusted net income was $137 million or $0.30 per share, compared to net loss of $478.3 million or $1.14 per share a year ago.
On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue climbed 33 percent to $2.21 billion from last year's $1.19 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.17 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of around $0.70 and adjusted EBITDA of around $730 million.
For fiscal 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line now projects adjusted earnings per share of around $0.80 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.
The company previously expected adjusted earnings of about $0.75 per share for the full-year 2023.
The Street is looking for earnings of $0.79 per share for the third quarter and earnings of $0.78 per share for the year.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Norwegian Cruise Line shares were trading at $20.13, down 8.79 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Norwegian Cruise Line Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Norwegian Cruise Line Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd
|17,29
|-1,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Am Mittwoch werden in den USA Abgaben beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.