NCLH Posts Q2 Profit, Sees Q3 EPS Below Market, Ups FY23 View; Stock Dips In Premarket

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income was $86.12 million or $0.20 per share, compared to net loss of $509.32 million or $1.22 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $137 million or $0.30 per share, compared to net loss of $478.3 million or $1.14 per share a year ago.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue climbed 33 percent to $2.21 billion from last year's $1.19 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.17 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of around $0.70 and adjusted EBITDA of around $730 million.

For fiscal 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line now projects adjusted earnings per share of around $0.80 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings of about $0.75 per share for the full-year 2023.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.79 per share for the third quarter and earnings of $0.78 per share for the year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Norwegian Cruise Line shares were trading at $20.13, down 8.79 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.