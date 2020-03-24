|
NCLH Stock: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 11, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud claims against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the "Company") on behalf of all purchasers of Norwegian common stock (NASDAQ: NCLH) between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020 (the "Class Period").
In a filing on February 20, 2020, Norwegian represented that it had taken "several preventative measures to reduce potential exposure and transmission of COVID-19 and to protect the health, safety, security and well-being of its guests and crew," and that its measures went "above and beyond standard operating procedures."
According to the complaint, the Company's statements were shown to be false when two articles published on March 11, 2020 and March 12, 2020, in the Miami New Times and Washington Post, respectively, reported that leaked emails from a Norwegian employee showed how Company managers encouraged the sales staff to lie to customers about COVID-19 to protect the Company's bookings.
The articles detail specific misinformation that was deliberately directed to potential customers, including a script with reassuring talking points, such as: "The only thing you need to worry about for your cruise is do you have enough sunscreen?" and the coronavirus "cannot live in the amazingly warm and tropical temperatures that your cruise will be sailing to." These articles documented how management urged the sales staff to "spread falsehoods about coronavirus" by, among other things, telling customers that "coronavirus in humans is an overhyped pandemic scare" that "will not affect you."
When these articles were published, Norwegian shares fell $5.47 per share, or 26%, on March 11, 2020, and an additional 35%, or $5.38 per share, on March 12, 2020, for a total two-day drop in price from $20.50 to $9.65.
