NCM Associates Announces Strategic Partnership With Foundation Direct for 20 Group Clients

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCM Associates today announced a strategic partnership with Foundation Direct to provide NCM 20 Group clients with a real-time Digital Performance Composite compiling a dealerships' website & digital marketing efforts in one, easy–to–understand report card.

Clients will access these new digital insights through both an always-available, real-time digital composite and easy-to-digest weekly snapshots. Consistent Digital Peerset comparisons and trends will enable NCM Members to have more productive 20 Group discussions with peers about the effectiveness of their website & digital advertising – two areas that have quickly become the new battleground to win automotive shoppers. Compiling these analytics and insights into one composite allows car dealerships to better manage marketing goals and tasks across the entire organization, and to improve ROI.

"Our industry's robust digital data is woefully underutilized by dealers, often held hostage by inaccessible systems, non-transparent vendors, and lacking standardization across both OEMs and vendors. The NCM Digital Performance Composite, partnered with Foundation Direct's unmatched digital expertise, is one more way NCM is helping our dealers future proof their investments and performance," said NCM President & CEO Paul Faletti Jr. "As our industry continues to face unprecedented challenges, arming our dealers with real-time data to drive more informed decision making online and in-store is absolutely essential," he said.

"We are thrilled to partner with an organization as well respected as NCM, and look forward to helping NCM Members unlock the power and potential of their own digital data," said Andrew Diffenderfer, Co-Founder of Foundation Direct. "This first-of-its-kind offering will give dealers clear, transparent insights to fuel more data-driven decisions that undoubtedly lead to increased ROI, decreased waste, and a competitive advantage in their marketplace."

The NCM Digital Performance Composite unlocks contextual insights on aggregated and peerset website performance metrics, transparency into Google Ads spend and performance, and deep dives into traffic coming from 3rd Parties. It also reveals performance across a diverse set of common dealer website tools including Chat, Text, and Digital Retailing, along with visualizations comparing digital trends against available inventory and much more. This offering will also equip dealers to effectively handle Google's mandatory migration from Google's Universal Analytics to the new privacy-forward GA4. The team at Foundation Direct is ensuring that enrolled NCM members are future-proofed and ready to embrace this massive shift in digital measurement.

About Foundation Direct

Foundation Direct is the leading digital advertising & intelligence solution for automotive advertisers, helping customers reduce waste and improve results while future proofing for the digital revolution through data ownership, intelligence, and competitive insights. Led by a powerhouse team of former Google Executives with unprecedented expertise spanning 50+ collective years in Google's Automotive practice, Foundation simplifies the aggregation, analysis, contextualization, and integration of online and offline data sets into simple, intuitive insights & recommended actions. Foundation partners with some of the most successful automotive manufacturers and retailers, in addition to this exciting strategic partnership with NCM.

About NCM Associates

NCM Associates' business is knowledge. From peer-to-peer collaboration 20 Groups, management training, and consulting, to business intelligence, and Benchmark® reporting, NCM delivers the intelligence businesses need to take their operations to the next level. With expertise spanning both retail automotive and OEM support, NCM's grounded and proven best practices and seamless reporting provide businesses with a strong partner to be successful in the industry.

