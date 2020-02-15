NCompassTrac Expands Technology Portfolio to include industry leading Marketplace® Partner Products

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By using the NCompassTrac Dashboard technology with its integrated marketplace offerings from 700Credit, VERB, GSM, DealerSocket, Who's Up?®, MyDealerRewards®, and others, this synergistic suite provides any dealership the ability to instantly visualize their DMS data, have it segmented based on profit-driving factors and then present that dealership with the capability to identify opportunities in which to take immediate action on. Using the integrated NCT Marketplace, campaign offerings can be tailored to include interactive video, pre-screening of credit, conquest activities with all results being tracked for campaign effectiveness and a computed return on campaign investment.

"Through product marketing and management research that included multiple marquee dealerships' input, we have been able to create an easy to use and understand digital approach to driving in new business that is measurable in real dollars and cents," states Ron Vangell, CSO NcompassTrac. "As Automotive Dealerships continually strive for ways to improve the quality and accuracy of targeted marketing campaigns, knowing the disposition of customer trends and engagement velocity is critical."

This integrated product offering makes it simple and easy to identify and take actionable efforts to engage with customers using industry known and trusted products and sources yielding the best possible methods. Great care has been taken to ensure seamless integration with all leading DMS and CRM systems.

All NCT Dashboard® and NCT MarketPlace® products have been designed using modern web and cloud technologies to ensure ease of use, fast deployment and speed.

Attending NADA 2020? Stop by Booth #4677C to meet NCompassTrac & Partners and see live demonstrations

Interested in joining our product Marketplace? Contact sales@ncompasstrac.com

