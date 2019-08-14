NCPDP Work Group Approves BETA Version of the NCPDP Real-Time Prescription Benefit Standard

NEW YORK, August 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week during the NCPDP Joint Technical Work Group Meetings, NCPDP members voted to approve a BETA version of the NCPDP Real-Time Prescription Benefit (RTPB) Standard. The vote to approve the BETA version of the Standard passed without opposition, signaling strong support for the Standard from across the industry, with representation from all industry stakeholder groups, including government agencies and industry associations.

The NCPDP Real-Time Prescription Benefit Standard has the potential to transform the patient-provider experience and speed time to therapy by making patients' out of pocket prescription benefit information available to providers at the point of care. It brings an unprecedented level of transparency and actionable information to healthcare providers at the point of prescribing – a critical juncture that can make all the difference in a patient's adherence to a treatment regimen and health outcomes.

The RTPB Standard was developed using NCPDP's multi-stakeholder, consensus-building process. It is designed to conform to providers' existing workflows and support interoperability with real-time, standardized transactions for the secure exchange of clinical and administrative healthcare information.

"NCPDP members approved the BETA version to accelerate development of the standard," explained Lee Ann Stember, President and CEO of NCPDP. "It's an industry first for NCPDP – a testament to our ability to think 'outside the box' as we move forward with development of the standard."

The availability of the BETA version of NCPDP's RTPB Standard comes at a time when interest in cost transparency and real-time access to prescription benefit information at the federal level is at an all-time high. On May 16, 2019, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule mandating that each Part D plan adopt one or more real-time benefit tools (RTBTs) that are capable of integrating with at least one prescriber's ePrescribing system or electronic health record (EHR), no later than January 1, 2021.

The BETA version of the NCPDP Real-Time Prescription Benefit Standard is available in both XML and EDI formats, the primary syntaxes used in the pharmacy/healthcare industry.

The BETA version of the Standard will be balloted September 13th through October 28th. Stember continued, "We want industry to review and use the BETA version and share comments and feedback when it goes to ballot. At the same time, we encourage all stakeholders to get involved and participate in our task group calls as we finalize development of the Standard."

NCPDP's Real-Time Prescription Benefit Standard Task Group is open to NCPDP members and non-members. To join, go to http://dms.ncpdp.org/ to create a free account. Select "MC: Real-Time Prescription Benefit Standard Task Group" and any other task groups you want to join. When you click "register" you will be able to access call times and meeting notes.

Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,600 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

