NCR and Cardtronics Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement at $39.00 Per Share

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, and Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM), the world’s largest non-bank ATM operator and service provider, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which NCR will acquire all outstanding shares of Cardtronics for $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion, including debt. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

"This transaction accelerates the NCR-as-a-Service strategy we laid out at Investor Day in December, further shifts NCR’s revenue mix to software, services and recurring revenue, and adds value for our customers,” said Michael D. Hayford, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCR. "We have had a long-standing relationship with Cardtronics and its outstanding team. Its Allpoint network is highly complementary to NCR’s payments platform, and the combined company will be able to seamlessly connect retail and banking customers. Simply put, we are better together.”

"We are pleased to announce this compelling transaction, which will deliver superior value to our shareholders,” said Edward H. West, Chief Executive Officer of Cardtronics. "This is a testament to the strength and value of Cardtronics, our talented team and customer base, and the complementary nature of our two businesses. Our Board determined that this transaction, which follows a comprehensive process and review of alternatives, is in the best interest of Cardtronics and our shareholders.”

The combined company is expected to achieve $100-$120 million in run rate operating cost synergies by the end of 2022. The transaction is expected to be accretive to NCR’s non-GAAP EPS in the first full year following the close of the transaction.

NCR plans to finance the transaction with cash on hand and fully committed financing from Bank of America, N.A. The transaction is expected to close in mid-year 2021, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Cardtronics’ shareholders. Upon completion of the transaction, Cardtronics will become a privately held company and Cardtronics’ common shares will no longer be listed on any public market.

Prior to entry into the agreement with NCR, Cardtronics terminated its previously announced acquisition agreement with an entity affiliated with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. in accordance with the terms of the acquisition agreement. In connection with the termination, NCR paid the termination fee of $32.6M in accordance with the terms of the acquisition agreement.

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor to NCR and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Cardtronics, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Ashurst LLP are serving as legal counsel.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

