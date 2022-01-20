NCR and Google Cloud Grow Partnership to Boost Cloud-Driven Transformation in Retail

As retailers across the globe are navigating the ripple effects of COVID-19, an ongoing labor shortage, supply chain difficulties and consumers’ rising expectations, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) and Google Cloud are partnering to help them to turn these challenges into opportunities. With the expansion of their strategic partnership, NCR and Google Cloud are now bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide, giving them access to best-in-class tools and unmatched flexibility to deliver exceptional in-store experiences for consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005381/en/

NCR Commerce Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Retailers like BevMo!, are already experiencing the benefits of running NCR’s retail point of sale (POS) software on Google Cloud as a key addition to the NCR Commerce Platform: "The strength of the NCR Commerce Platform, combined with Google Cloud, enables us to integrate cloud-native applications and services that will enhance our customers’ experiences with our brand – both online and in the store. Leveraging the NCR platform, BevMo has integrated technology also bringing the GoPuff delivery experience to 55% of California’s population,” said Naveen Singhal, Vice President Retail Technology and CIO of GoPuff-BevMo, the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States.

The NCR Commerce Platform unifies NCR’s software solutions, allowing retailers to easily run the store from end-to-end through APIs (Application Programming Interface) that are available on Google Cloud’s Apigee. Under this partnership agreement, NCR will extend its NCR Commerce Platform and its Retail software portfolio onto Google Cloud’s global and trusted infrastructure to create the flexible technology retailers need to introduce highly personalized shopping experiences.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud gives retailers the power of modern cloud infrastructure coupled with valuable insights into their software,” said David Wilkinson, President and General Manager of NCR Retail. "Through the combined strength of our brands, retailers will benefit from NCR’s industry leading platform capabilities and domain expertise along with the trusted, secure cloud platform provided by Google Cloud, making it their technology foundation for the future.”

"Digital penetration soared in response to the pandemic, and the continued growth in curbside and other omnichannel services show how the physical store is central to a modern strategy,” said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail & Consumer at Google Cloud. "The future of retail will continue to be channel-less, and retailers are quickly evolving the entire in-store shopping experience, from walk-in to checkout, using data in new ways and creating frictionless experiences between digital and store. We’re delighted to partner with NCR to help retailers modernize their approaches to store solutions.”

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations’ ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005381/en/