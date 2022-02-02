|
NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:
Dial in Number
Passcode
Conference call
888-820-9413 (Tollfree)
+1 786-460-7169 (Local)
1581244
4:30 p.m. Eastern, February 8, 2022
The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.
For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.
