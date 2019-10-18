📈 📈 📈 NEU: 5,5 % jährlich im Seitwärtsmarkt 🚆 mit Express-Zertifikat 🚆 auf Europas nachhaltigen ESG-Index von STOXX 🌱🌱🌱 -w-
18.10.2019 19:45:00

NCR Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)

+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

6653836

4:30 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 7, 2019

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete, or, to listen to a replay of this conference call, you can register here using the passcode: 6653836.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

