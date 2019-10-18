|
NCR Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:
|
|
|
Dial in Number
|
|
|
Passcode
|
|
|
Time/Date
|
Conference call
|
888-820-9413 (Tollfree)
+1 786-460-7169 (Local)
|
6653836
|
4:30 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 7, 2019
The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete, or, to listen to a replay of this conference call, you can register here using the passcode: 6653836.
For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.
