NCR Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

Dial in Number Passcode Time/Date Conference call 888-820-9413 (Tollfree) +1 786-460-7169 (Local) 6653836 4:30 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 7, 2019

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete, or, to listen to a replay of this conference call, you can register here using the passcode: 6653836.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005517/en/