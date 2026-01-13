National Interstate CorpShs Aktie

National Interstate CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DP38 / ISIN: US63654U1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.01.2026 07:24:45

NCR Atleos Partners With Epirus Bank To Modernize ATM Network In Greece

(RTTNews) - NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL), an ATM & ITM solutions company, on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Epirus Bank to modernize the bank's ATM network and expand access to cash across Greece, using Atleos' ATM as a Service model and its Cashzone network.

The rollout began in November 2025. The deployment is expected to be completed in phases over about three months.

Co-branded Epirus Bank and Cashzone ATMs will be installed at key locations.

Under the agreement, Atleos will manage the ATM network end-to-end, helping Epirus Bank cut costs, expand nationwide, and focus on core banking services.

Epirus Bank said the partnership supports its nationwide expansion strategy by improving customer access to secure and convenient banking services.

On Monday, NCR Atleos closed trading 1.50% lesser at $40.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu National Interstate CorpShs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu National Interstate CorpShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX voraussichtlich schwächer -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte im Dienstahshandel zunächst abgeben, während der sich deutsche Leitindex wohl wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen