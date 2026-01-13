National Interstate CorpShs Aktie
NCR Atleos Partners With Epirus Bank To Modernize ATM Network In Greece
(RTTNews) - NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL), an ATM & ITM solutions company, on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Epirus Bank to modernize the bank's ATM network and expand access to cash across Greece, using Atleos' ATM as a Service model and its Cashzone network.
The rollout began in November 2025. The deployment is expected to be completed in phases over about three months.
Co-branded Epirus Bank and Cashzone ATMs will be installed at key locations.
Under the agreement, Atleos will manage the ATM network end-to-end, helping Epirus Bank cut costs, expand nationwide, and focus on core banking services.
Epirus Bank said the partnership supports its nationwide expansion strategy by improving customer access to secure and convenient banking services.
On Monday, NCR Atleos closed trading 1.50% lesser at $40.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.
