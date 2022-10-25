|
NCR Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $69 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.97 billion from $1.90 billion last year.
NCR Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $69 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.
