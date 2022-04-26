+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 23:09:40

NCR Cuts FY22 Outlook; Stock Tanks 16%

(RTTNews) - While reporting its first-quarter results on Tuesday, NCR Corp. (NCR) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022. Following the news, the company's stock tanked 16% in extended trading session.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects revenues to be about $8 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.70 to $3.20 per share. Previously, the company expected revenues of $8 billion to $8.2 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.25 to $3.55 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimates earnings of $3.39 per share on revenues of $8.11 billion.

"Our first quarter results were negatively impacted by the unprecedented confluence of another virus wave disruption, a war in Eastern Europe and dramatic cost inflation. These external factors collectively caused revenue reduction or delays of more than $90 million and Adjusted EBITDA reduction of more than $70 million due to both the lower revenue and dramatically higher costs for components, freight, fuel, and interest," the company said in a statement.

NCR closed Tuesday's trading at $37.35, down $2.66 or 6.65%, on the NYSE. The stock further slipped $6.00 or 16.06% in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NCR Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NCR Corp. 27,70 -24,38% NCR Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung: Wall Street geht uneins in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel schwankungsanfällig. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen